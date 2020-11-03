Earnings results for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

R1 RCM last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business earned $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. R1 RCM has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.9. R1 RCM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for R1 RCM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.48%. The high price target for RCM is $24.00 and the low price target for RCM is $12.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

R1 RCM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.20, R1 RCM has a forecasted downside of 7.5% from its current price of $18.59. R1 RCM has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM does not currently pay a dividend. R1 RCM does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

In the past three months, R1 RCM insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,107,677.00 in company stock. 59.40% of the stock of R1 RCM is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM



Earnings for R1 RCM are expected to grow by 500.00% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.48 per share. The P/E ratio of R1 RCM is 185.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of R1 RCM is 185.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. R1 RCM has a PEG Ratio of 20.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. R1 RCM has a P/B Ratio of 116.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

