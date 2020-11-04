Earnings results for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Radian Group last posted its earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $364.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.20 million. Its revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Radian Group has generated $3.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Radian Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Radian Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.80%. The high price target for RDN is $28.00 and the low price target for RDN is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Radian Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, Radian Group has a forecasted upside of 22.8% from its current price of $18.73. Radian Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Radian Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.74%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Radian Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Radian Group is 15.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Radian Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.46% next year. This indicates that Radian Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Radian Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.24% of the stock of Radian Group is held by insiders. 93.49% of the stock of Radian Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Radian Group are expected to grow by 74.83% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $2.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Radian Group is 8.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Radian Group is 8.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Radian Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Radian Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

