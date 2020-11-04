Must-See Earnings Estimates Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Earnings results for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Radian Group last posted its earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $364.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.20 million. Its revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Radian Group has generated $3.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Radian Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Radian Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.80%. The high price target for RDN is $28.00 and the low price target for RDN is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Radian Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, Radian Group has a forecasted upside of 22.8% from its current price of $18.73. Radian Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.74%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Radian Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Radian Group is 15.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Radian Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.46% next year. This indicates that Radian Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

In the past three months, Radian Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.24% of the stock of Radian Group is held by insiders. 93.49% of the stock of Radian Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN

Earnings for Radian Group are expected to grow by 74.83% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $2.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Radian Group is 8.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Radian Group is 8.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Radian Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Radian Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

