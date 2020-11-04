Earnings results for Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Radware last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company earned $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.99 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Radware has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.9. Radware has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Radware in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.05%. The high price target for RDWR is $27.00 and the low price target for RDWR is $26.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware does not currently pay a dividend. Radware does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

In the past three months, Radware insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.58% of the stock of Radware is held by insiders. 72.97% of the stock of Radware is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR



Earnings for Radware are expected to grow by 41.18% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Radware is 62.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Radware is 62.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.84. Radware has a PEG Ratio of 4.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Radware has a P/B Ratio of 2.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

