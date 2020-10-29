Earnings results for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.55.

Ralph Lauren last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.29. The business earned $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. Its revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ralph Lauren has generated $6.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.9. Ralph Lauren has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ralph Lauren in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.82%. The high price target for RL is $170.00 and the low price target for RL is $71.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ralph Lauren has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.00, Ralph Lauren has a forecasted upside of 23.8% from its current price of $74.30. Ralph Lauren has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren does not currently pay a dividend. Ralph Lauren does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

In the past three months, Ralph Lauren insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.28% of the stock of Ralph Lauren is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 65.18% of the stock of Ralph Lauren is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)



Earnings for Ralph Lauren are expected to grow by 417.65% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $6.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Ralph Lauren is 45.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Ralph Lauren is 45.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 53.65. Ralph Lauren has a PEG Ratio of 12.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ralph Lauren has a P/B Ratio of 2.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

