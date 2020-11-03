Earnings results for Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Ramaco Resources last released its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. Ramaco Resources has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Ramaco Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ramaco Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 132.56%. The high price target for METC is $9.00 and the low price target for METC is $5.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ramaco Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Ramaco Resources has a forecasted upside of 132.6% from its current price of $3.01. Ramaco Resources has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Ramaco Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

In the past three months, Ramaco Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 79.20% of the stock of Ramaco Resources is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 68.40% of the stock of Ramaco Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC



Earnings for Ramaco Resources are expected to grow by 733.33% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Ramaco Resources is 10.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Ramaco Resources is 10.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.84. Ramaco Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.72. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

