Earnings results for Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Rand Capital last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Rand Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Rand Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Dividend Strength: Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital does not currently pay a dividend. Rand Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

In the past three months, Rand Capital insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $130,876.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 60.80% of the stock of Rand Capital is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 2.46% of the stock of Rand Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND



The P/E ratio of Rand Capital is -5.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rand Capital is -5.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rand Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

