Earnings results for Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Randolph Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Randolph Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Randolph Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.45%. The high price target for RNDB is $12.00 and the low price target for RNDB is $12.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Randolph Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Randolph Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 10.4% from its current price of $13.40. Randolph Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Randolph Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)

In the past three months, Randolph Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $10,750.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.29% of the stock of Randolph Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 33.12% of the stock of Randolph Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB



The P/E ratio of Randolph Bancorp is 10.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Randolph Bancorp is 10.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Randolph Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here