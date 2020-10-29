Earnings results for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Range Resources last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm earned $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Range Resources has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year. Range Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Range Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.12, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.78%. The high price target for RRC is $14.00 and the low price target for RRC is $2.00. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Range Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.91, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 6 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.12, Range Resources has a forecasted downside of 22.8% from its current price of $7.92. Range Resources has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Range Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

In the past three months, Range Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.85% of the stock of Range Resources is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC



Earnings for Range Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $0.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Range Resources is -1.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Range Resources is -1.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Range Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

