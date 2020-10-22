Earnings results for Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Ranger Energy Services last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Ranger Energy Services has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year. Ranger Energy Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ranger Energy Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 153.04%. The high price target for RNGR is $8.00 and the low price target for RNGR is $5.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services does not currently pay a dividend. Ranger Energy Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)

In the past three months, Ranger Energy Services insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $28,220.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.73% of the stock of Ranger Energy Services is held by insiders. Only 26.13% of the stock of Ranger Energy Services is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR



Earnings for Ranger Energy Services are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.24) to ($0.84) per share. The P/E ratio of Ranger Energy Services is -4.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ranger Energy Services is -4.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ranger Energy Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.19. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

