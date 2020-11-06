Earnings results for Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Ranpak last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $66.10 million during the quarter. Ranpak has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Dividend Strength: Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak does not currently pay a dividend. Ranpak does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

In the past three months, Ranpak insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Ranpak is held by insiders. 82.57% of the stock of Ranpak is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK



The P/E ratio of Ranpak is -34.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ranpak is -34.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ranpak has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here