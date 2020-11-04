Earnings results for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Rapid7 last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. Its revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rapid7 has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year. Rapid7 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rapid7 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.84%. The high price target for RPD is $75.00 and the low price target for RPD is $49.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rapid7 has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.25, Rapid7 has a forecasted upside of 3.8% from its current price of $63.80. Rapid7 has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 does not currently pay a dividend. Rapid7 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

In the past three months, Rapid7 insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,199,718.00 in company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of Rapid7 is held by insiders. 96.17% of the stock of Rapid7 is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD



Earnings for Rapid7 are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.33) to ($1.36) per share. The P/E ratio of Rapid7 is -43.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rapid7 is -43.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rapid7 has a P/B Ratio of 37.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here