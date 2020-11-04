Earnings results for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Rattler Midstream last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.88 million. Rattler Midstream has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. Rattler Midstream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rattler Midstream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.03%. The high price target for RTLR is $12.00 and the low price target for RTLR is $7.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Rattler Midstream has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.27, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.22, Rattler Midstream has a forecasted upside of 48.0% from its current price of $6.23. Rattler Midstream has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 19.05%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Rattler Midstream has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rattler Midstream is 181.25%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Rattler Midstream will have a dividend payout ratio of 113.73% in the coming year. This indicates that Rattler Midstream may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

In the past three months, Rattler Midstream insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.22% of the stock of Rattler Midstream is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR



Earnings for Rattler Midstream are expected to grow by 27.50% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $1.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Rattler Midstream is 7.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Rattler Midstream is 7.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.02. Rattler Midstream has a PEG Ratio of 0.21. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Rattler Midstream has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

