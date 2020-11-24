Earnings results for Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Raven Industries last released its earnings data on August 26th, 2020. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Raven Industries has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.1. Raven Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Raven Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.53%. The high price target for RAVN is $35.00 and the low price target for RAVN is $27.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Raven Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, Raven Industries has a forecasted upside of 30.5% from its current price of $23.75. Raven Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.21%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Raven Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Raven Industries is 47.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Raven Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.52% next year. This indicates that Raven Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

In the past three months, Raven Industries insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $109,986.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Raven Industries is held by insiders. 76.29% of the stock of Raven Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN



Earnings for Raven Industries are expected to grow by 15.00% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Raven Industries is 37.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.48. The P/E ratio of Raven Industries is 37.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 29.55. Raven Industries has a PEG Ratio of 2.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Raven Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here