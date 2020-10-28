Earnings results for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/28/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3599999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.

Raymond James last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Its revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Raymond James has generated $7.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Raymond James has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Raymond James in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.58%. The high price target for RJF is $93.00 and the low price target for RJF is $60.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.” Raymond James also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Raymond James has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $77.00, Raymond James has a forecasted downside of 1.6% from its current price of $78.24. Raymond James has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James pays a meaningful dividend of 1.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Raymond James has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Raymond James is 20.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Raymond James will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.67% next year. This indicates that Raymond James will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

In the past three months, Raymond James insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.82% of the stock of Raymond James is held by insiders. 77.31% of the stock of Raymond James is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF



Earnings for Raymond James are expected to grow by 5.63% in the coming year, from $5.68 to $6.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Raymond James is 12.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Raymond James is 12.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Raymond James has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here