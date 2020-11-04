Earnings results for Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Rayonier Advanced Materials last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials has generated ($2.16) earnings per share over the last year. Rayonier Advanced Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rayonier Advanced Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.57%. The high price target for RYAM is $5.50 and the low price target for RYAM is $3.60. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rayonier Advanced Materials has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.55, Rayonier Advanced Materials has a forecasted upside of 17.6% from its current price of $3.87. Rayonier Advanced Materials has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Rayonier Advanced Materials does not currently pay a dividend. Rayonier Advanced Materials does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Rayonier Advanced Materials insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.12% of the stock of Rayonier Advanced Materials is held by insiders. 65.09% of the stock of Rayonier Advanced Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Rayonier Advanced Materials are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.61) per share. The P/E ratio of Rayonier Advanced Materials is -9.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rayonier Advanced Materials is -9.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a P/B Ratio of 0.36. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

