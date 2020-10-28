Earnings results for Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Rayonier last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm earned $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. Its revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rayonier has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.0. Rayonier has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rayonier in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.58%. The high price target for RYN is $33.00 and the low price target for RYN is $25.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rayonier has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.25, Rayonier has a forecasted upside of 14.6% from its current price of $26.40. Rayonier has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.01%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Rayonier does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Rayonier is 234.78%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Rayonier will have a dividend payout ratio of 360.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Rayonier may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

In the past three months, Rayonier insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $180,879.00 in company stock. Only 0.86% of the stock of Rayonier is held by insiders. 85.86% of the stock of Rayonier is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN



Earnings for Rayonier are expected to grow by 36.36% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Rayonier is 80.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Rayonier is 80.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.53. Rayonier has a P/B Ratio of 2.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

