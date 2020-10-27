Earnings results for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.21.

Raytheon Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Raytheon Technologies has generated $8.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. Raytheon Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Raytheon Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.00%. The high price target for RTX is $244.00 and the low price target for RTX is $62.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Raytheon Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.35, Raytheon Technologies has a forecasted upside of 42.0% from its current price of $60.81. Raytheon Technologies has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies pays a meaningful dividend of 3.04%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Raytheon Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Raytheon Technologies is 23.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Raytheon Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.22% next year. This indicates that Raytheon Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

In the past three months, Raytheon Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of Raytheon Technologies is held by insiders. 74.47% of the stock of Raytheon Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX



Earnings for Raytheon Technologies are expected to grow by 34.97% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $3.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Raytheon Technologies is 7.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Raytheon Technologies is 7.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 30.61. Raytheon Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 1.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Raytheon Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

