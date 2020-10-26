Earnings results for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

RBB Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. RBB Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RBB Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.71%. The high price target for RBB is $13.00 and the low price target for RBB is $12.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

RBB Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.75, RBB Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 0.7% from its current price of $12.66. RBB Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

RBB Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. RBB Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of RBB Bancorp is 12.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, RBB Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.71% next year. This indicates that RBB Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, RBB Bancorp insiders have bought 434.70% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $64,100.00 in company stock and sold $11,988.00 in company stock. Only 20.66% of the stock of RBB Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 32.79% of the stock of RBB Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings for RBB Bancorp are expected to grow by 26.81% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.75 per share. The P/E ratio of RBB Bancorp is 8.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of RBB Bancorp is 8.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.40. RBB Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.62. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

