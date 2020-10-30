Earnings results for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3.

RBC Bearings last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company earned $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.72 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. RBC Bearings has generated $5.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. RBC Bearings has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RBC Bearings in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $123.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.61%. The high price target for ROLL is $165.00 and the low price target for ROLL is $85.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

RBC Bearings has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $123.00, RBC Bearings has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of $118.71. RBC Bearings has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings does not currently pay a dividend. RBC Bearings does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

In the past three months, RBC Bearings insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,211,628.00 in company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of RBC Bearings is held by insiders. 96.30% of the stock of RBC Bearings is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL



Earnings for RBC Bearings are expected to grow by 15.43% in the coming year, from $3.76 to $4.34 per share. The P/E ratio of RBC Bearings is 25.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of RBC Bearings is 25.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 29.72. RBC Bearings has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

