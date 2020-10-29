Earnings results for (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.18.

(RDS.A) last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. The company earned $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 billion. Its revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. (RDS.A) has generated $4.04 earnings per share over the last year. (RDS.A) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for (RDS.A) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 143.90%. The high price target for RDS.A is $70.00 and the low price target for RDS.A is $44.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

(RDS.A) has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.28, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.00, (RDS.A) has a forecasted upside of 143.9% from its current price of $24.19. (RDS.A) has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A)

(RDS.A) is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.34%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. (RDS.A) does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of (RDS.A) is 26.98%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, (RDS.A) will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.22% next year. This indicates that (RDS.A) will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A)

In the past three months, (RDS.A) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of (RDS.A) is held by insiders. Only 3.82% of the stock of (RDS.A) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A



Earnings for (RDS.A) are expected to grow by 129.66% in the coming year, from $1.18 to $2.71 per share. The P/E ratio of (RDS.A) is -8.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of (RDS.A) is -8.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. (RDS.A) has a PEG Ratio of 4.82. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. (RDS.A) has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here