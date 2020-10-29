Earnings results for (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.18.

(RDS.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.49 billion for the quarter. (RDS.B) has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. (RDS.B) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for (RDS.B) in the last 12 months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for (RDS.B).

Dividend Strength: (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B)

(RDS.B) is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.36%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. (RDS.B) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B)

In the past three months, (RDS.B) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of (RDS.B) is held by insiders. Only 3.19% of the stock of (RDS.B) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B



The P/E ratio of (RDS.B) is -7.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of (RDS.B) is -7.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. (RDS.B) has a P/B Ratio of 0.49. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

