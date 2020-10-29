How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B)

By
mastockdipradhe
-
0
71
Stock candle stick chart with two trend line channels showing triangle price pattern, also with moving average lines, slow stochastic, macd and rsi indicators. Selected focus.

Earnings results for (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.18.

(RDS.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.49 billion for the quarter. (RDS.B) has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. (RDS.B) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for (RDS.B) in the last 12 months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for (RDS.B).

Dividend Strength: (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B)

(RDS.B) is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.36%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. (RDS.B) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B)

In the past three months, (RDS.B) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of (RDS.B) is held by insiders. Only 3.19% of the stock of (RDS.B) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B

The P/E ratio of (RDS.B) is -7.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of (RDS.B) is -7.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. (RDS.B) has a P/B Ratio of 0.49. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here