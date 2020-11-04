Earnings results for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Ready Capital last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Ready Capital has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. Ready Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ready Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.34%. The high price target for RC is $17.50 and the low price target for RC is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ready Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.75, Ready Capital has a forecasted upside of 12.3% from its current price of $12.24. Ready Capital has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.26%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ready Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ready Capital is 77.92%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Ready Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 89.55% in the coming year. This indicates that Ready Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

In the past three months, Ready Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.83% of the stock of Ready Capital is held by insiders. 45.75% of the stock of Ready Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC



Earnings for Ready Capital are expected to decrease by -4.96% in the coming year, from $1.41 to $1.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Ready Capital is 36.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Ready Capital is 36.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Ready Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here