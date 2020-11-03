Earnings results for RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

RealNetworks last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.42 million for the quarter. RealNetworks has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. RealNetworks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for RealNetworks.

Dividend Strength: RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks does not currently pay a dividend. RealNetworks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

In the past three months, RealNetworks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.50% of the stock of RealNetworks is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 27.74% of the stock of RealNetworks is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK



The P/E ratio of RealNetworks is -2.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RealNetworks is -2.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RealNetworks has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here