Earnings results for Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Realogy last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm earned $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Realogy has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year. Realogy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Realogy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.08, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.16%. The high price target for RLGY is $13.50 and the low price target for RLGY is $3.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy does not currently pay a dividend. Realogy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

In the past three months, Realogy insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $53,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Realogy is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY



Earnings for Realogy are expected to grow by 13.51% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Realogy is -1.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Realogy is -1.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Realogy has a P/B Ratio of 0.54. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

