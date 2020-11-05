Earnings results for RealPage (NASDAQ:RP)

RealPage, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

RealPage last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm earned $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. RealPage has generated $1.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.4. RealPage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RealPage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.83%. The high price target for RP is $80.00 and the low price target for RP is $65.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RealPage has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.11, RealPage has a forecasted upside of 19.8% from its current price of $60.18. RealPage has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

RealPage does not currently pay a dividend. RealPage does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, RealPage insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,391,978.00 in company stock. Only 13.91% of the stock of RealPage is held by insiders. 92.58% of the stock of RealPage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for RealPage are expected to grow by 25.19% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $1.69 per share. The P/E ratio of RealPage is 120.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of RealPage is 120.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.73. RealPage has a P/B Ratio of 4.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

