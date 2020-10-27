Earnings results for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Red Rock Resorts last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.63 million. Its revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Red Rock Resorts has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year. Red Rock Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Red Rock Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.73, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.31%. The high price target for RRR is $30.00 and the low price target for RRR is $13.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Red Rock Resorts has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts has a dividend yield of 0.99%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Red Rock Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Red Rock Resorts is 111.11%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Red Rock Resorts will have a dividend payout ratio of 100.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Red Rock Resorts may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

In the past three months, Red Rock Resorts insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $18,730,748.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 43.75% of the stock of Red Rock Resorts is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 50.82% of the stock of Red Rock Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR



Earnings for Red Rock Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Red Rock Resorts is -5.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Red Rock Resorts is -5.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Red Rock Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 2.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

