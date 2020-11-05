Earnings results for Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Redfin last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million. Redfin has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year. Redfin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Redfin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.94%. The high price target for RDFN is $65.00 and the low price target for RDFN is $24.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin does not currently pay a dividend. Redfin does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

In the past three months, Redfin insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,429,864.00 in company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of Redfin is held by insiders. 89.59% of the stock of Redfin is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN



Earnings for Redfin are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.46) to ($0.28) per share. The P/E ratio of Redfin is -64.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Redfin is -64.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Redfin has a P/B Ratio of 13.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

