Redwood Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Redwood Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. The business earned $27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Redwood Trust has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year. Redwood Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Redwood Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.09%. The high price target for RWT is $10.00 and the low price target for RWT is $7.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Redwood Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Redwood Trust has a forecasted upside of 9.1% from its current price of $8.25. Redwood Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Redwood Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.76%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Redwood Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Redwood Trust is 35.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Redwood Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.89% next year. This indicates that Redwood Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Redwood Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.47% of the stock of Redwood Trust is held by insiders. 77.79% of the stock of Redwood Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Redwood Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to $0.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Redwood Trust is -1.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Redwood Trust is -1.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Redwood Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

