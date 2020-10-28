Earnings results for Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.35.

Regal Beloit last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The company earned $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Beloit has generated $5.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3. Regal Beloit has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Regal Beloit in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.76%. The high price target for RBC is $110.00 and the low price target for RBC is $87.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Regal Beloit has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.00, Regal Beloit has a forecasted upside of 1.8% from its current price of $94.34. Regal Beloit has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit has a dividend yield of 1.24%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Regal Beloit has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Regal Beloit is 21.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Regal Beloit will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.37% next year. This indicates that Regal Beloit will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

In the past three months, Regal Beloit insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,174,887.00 in company stock. Only 0.69% of the stock of Regal Beloit is held by insiders. 97.38% of the stock of Regal Beloit is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC



Earnings for Regal Beloit are expected to grow by 24.52% in the coming year, from $4.73 to $5.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Regal Beloit is 24.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Regal Beloit is 24.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.73. Regal Beloit has a PEG Ratio of 2.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Regal Beloit has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

