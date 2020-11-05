Earnings results for Regency Centers (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

Regency Centers last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.67. Regency Centers has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Regency Centers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Regency Centers (NYSE:REG)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Regency Centers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.21%. The high price target for REG is $71.00 and the low price target for REG is $38.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Regency Centers has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.18, Regency Centers has a forecasted upside of 34.2% from its current price of $35.90. Regency Centers has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Regency Centers (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.36%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Regency Centers has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Regency Centers is 64.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Regency Centers will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.71% next year. This indicates that Regency Centers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Regency Centers (NYSE:REG)

In the past three months, Regency Centers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $72,660.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Regency Centers is held by insiders. 93.87% of the stock of Regency Centers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG



Earnings for Regency Centers are expected to grow by 3.70% in the coming year, from $3.78 to $3.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Regency Centers is 9.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Regency Centers is 9.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. Regency Centers has a PEG Ratio of 2.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Regency Centers has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

