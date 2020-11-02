Earnings results for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9.

Callon Petroleum last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm earned $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum has generated $7.60 earnings per share over the last year. Callon Petroleum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:CPE)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Callon Petroleum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.66, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.24%. The high price target for CPE is $18.00 and the low price target for CPE is $0.50. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Callon Petroleum has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 1.86, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 6 sell ratings. Callon Petroleum has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum does not currently pay a dividend. Callon Petroleum does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:CPE)

In the past three months, Callon Petroleum insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Callon Petroleum is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:CPE



Earnings for Callon Petroleum are expected to grow by 34.22% in the coming year, from $2.25 to $3.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Callon Petroleum is -0.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Callon Petroleum is -0.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Callon Petroleum has a PEG Ratio of 0.24. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Callon Petroleum has a P/B Ratio of 0.06. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

