Earnings results for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $9.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. The business earned $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has generated $21.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $622.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.96%. The high price target for REGN is $800.00 and the low price target for REGN is $429.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $622.13, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 6.0% from its current price of $587.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

In the past three months, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $99,026,740.00 in company stock. Only 11.84% of the stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 85.89% of the stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN



Earnings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 16.73% in the coming year, from $28.16 to $32.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is 22.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is 22.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a PEG Ratio of 1.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 5.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here