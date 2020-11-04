Earnings results for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.94.

REGENXBIO last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.02. The firm earned $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. REGENXBIO has generated ($3.26) earnings per share over the last year. REGENXBIO has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for REGENXBIO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 130.05%. The high price target for RGNX is $95.00 and the low price target for RGNX is $42.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO does not currently pay a dividend. REGENXBIO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

In the past three months, REGENXBIO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.10% of the stock of REGENXBIO is held by insiders. 77.45% of the stock of REGENXBIO is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX



Earnings for REGENXBIO are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.97) to ($2.65) per share. The P/E ratio of REGENXBIO is -7.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of REGENXBIO is -7.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. REGENXBIO has a P/B Ratio of 2.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

