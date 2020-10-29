Earnings results for Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.08.

Regional Management last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $89.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.44 million. Regional Management has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Regional Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Regional Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.64%. The high price target for RM is $33.00 and the low price target for RM is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Regional Management has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.50, Regional Management has a forecasted upside of 33.6% from its current price of $19.83. Regional Management has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management does not currently pay a dividend. Regional Management does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

In the past three months, Regional Management insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $110,599.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 11.90% of the stock of Regional Management is held by insiders. 79.09% of the stock of Regional Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Regional Management (NYSE:RM



Earnings for Regional Management are expected to decrease by -22.48% in the coming year, from $2.98 to $2.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Regional Management is 7.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Regional Management is 7.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. Regional Management has a P/B Ratio of 0.72. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here