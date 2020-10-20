Earnings results for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Regions Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 17th, 2020. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Regions Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020. Regions Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 22nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Regions Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.78%. The high price target for RF is $18.50 and the low price target for RF is $9.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Regions Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.18, Regions Financial has a forecasted upside of 6.8% from its current price of $12.34. Regions Financial has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.97%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Regions Financial has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Regions Financial is 40.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Regions Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.45% next year. This indicates that Regions Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

In the past three months, Regions Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of Regions Financial is held by insiders. 73.35% of the stock of Regions Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF



Earnings for Regions Financial are expected to grow by 114.81% in the coming year, from $0.54 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Regions Financial is 18.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Regions Financial is 18.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. Regions Financial has a PEG Ratio of 3.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Regions Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

