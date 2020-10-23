Earnings results for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Esquire Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Esquire Financial has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Esquire Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Esquire Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.01%. The high price target for ESQ is $17.00 and the low price target for ESQ is $17.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Esquire Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Esquire Financial has a forecasted upside of 1.0% from its current price of $16.83. Esquire Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Esquire Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Esquire Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Esquire Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.20% of the stock of Esquire Financial is held by insiders. 50.25% of the stock of Esquire Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Esquire Financial are expected to grow by 36.14% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $2.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Esquire Financial is 10.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Esquire Financial is 10.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. Esquire Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

