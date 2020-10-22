Earnings results for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Reliant Bancorp last issued its earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Reliant Bancorp has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Reliant Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Reliant Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.16%. The high price target for RBNC is $26.00 and the low price target for RBNC is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Reliant Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.67, Reliant Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 24.2% from its current price of $15.84. Reliant Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Reliant Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Reliant Bancorp is 25.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Reliant Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.54% next year. This indicates that Reliant Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

In the past three months, Reliant Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $139,227.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 12.30% of the stock of Reliant Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 30.14% of the stock of Reliant Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC



Earnings for Reliant Bancorp are expected to grow by 5.84% in the coming year, from $1.54 to $1.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Reliant Bancorp is 13.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Reliant Bancorp is 13.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Reliant Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here