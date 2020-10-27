Earnings results for Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Renasant last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm earned $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. Renasant has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Renasant has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Renasant in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.73%. The high price target for RNST is $38.00 and the low price target for RNST is $25.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Renasant has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.00, Renasant has a forecasted downside of 1.7% from its current price of $29.51. Renasant has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant pays a meaningful dividend of 3.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Renasant does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Renasant is 30.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Renasant will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.32% next year. This indicates that Renasant will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

In the past three months, Renasant insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.99% of the stock of Renasant is held by insiders. 68.98% of the stock of Renasant is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST



Earnings for Renasant are expected to decrease by -5.26% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $1.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Renasant is 17.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Renasant is 17.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Renasant has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

