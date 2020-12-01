Earnings results for ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

Renesola Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 12/01/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

ReneSola last announced its earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. ReneSola has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year. ReneSola has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ReneSola in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 49.56%. The high price target for SOL is $4.00 and the low price target for SOL is $4.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ReneSola has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, ReneSola has a forecasted downside of 49.6% from its current price of $7.93. ReneSola has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola does not currently pay a dividend. ReneSola does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

In the past three months, ReneSola insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.25% of the stock of ReneSola is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL



Earnings for ReneSola are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.08 per share. The P/E ratio of ReneSola is -39.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ReneSola is -39.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ReneSola has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

