Earnings results for Rent-A-Center (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.89.

Vornado Realty Trust last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.26 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Vornado Realty Trust has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. Vornado Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Rent-A-Center (NYSE:VNO)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vornado Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 67.32%. The high price target for VNO is $80.00 and the low price target for VNO is $34.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vornado Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on 1 buy rating, 7 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.42, Vornado Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 67.3% from its current price of $30.73. Vornado Realty Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rent-A-Center (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.02%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Vornado Realty Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Vornado Realty Trust is 60.74%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Vornado Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.83% next year. This indicates that Vornado Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rent-A-Center (NYSE:VNO)

In the past three months, Vornado Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.28% of the stock of Vornado Realty Trust is held by insiders. 72.99% of the stock of Vornado Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rent-A-Center (NYSE:VNO



Earnings for Vornado Realty Trust are expected to grow by 14.50% in the coming year, from $2.69 to $3.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Vornado Realty Trust is 18.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Vornado Realty Trust is 18.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. Vornado Realty Trust has a PEG Ratio of 3.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Vornado Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

