Earnings results for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Rent-A-Center last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Rent-A-Center has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rent-A-Center in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.00%. The high price target for RCII is $34.00 and the low price target for RCII is $28.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rent-A-Center has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.40, Rent-A-Center has a forecasted downside of 6.0% from its current price of $32.34. Rent-A-Center has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center pays a meaningful dividend of 3.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rent-A-Center has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rent-A-Center is 51.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rent-A-Center will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.32% next year. This indicates that Rent-A-Center will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

In the past three months, Rent-A-Center insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $5,853.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Rent-A-Center is held by insiders. 98.64% of the stock of Rent-A-Center is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII



Earnings for Rent-A-Center are expected to grow by 0.90% in the coming year, from $3.35 to $3.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Rent-A-Center is 11.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Rent-A-Center is 11.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 54.25. Rent-A-Center has a P/B Ratio of 3.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here