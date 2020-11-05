Earnings results for Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Repligen last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company earned $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million. Repligen has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.2. Repligen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Repligen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $145.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.19%. The high price target for RGEN is $168.00 and the low price target for RGEN is $114.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Repligen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $145.40, Repligen has a forecasted downside of 22.2% from its current price of $186.87. Repligen has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen does not currently pay a dividend. Repligen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

In the past three months, Repligen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,489,968.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Repligen is held by insiders. 97.87% of the stock of Repligen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN



Earnings for Repligen are expected to grow by 10.94% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Repligen is 322.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Repligen is 322.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.60. Repligen has a PEG Ratio of 4.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Repligen has a P/B Ratio of 9.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

