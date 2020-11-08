BRIDGEBIO PHARMA (NASDAQ:BBIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.08. BridgeBio Pharma has generated ($2.48) earnings per share over the last year. BridgeBio Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRIDGEBIO PHARMA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma’s stock was trading at $23.88 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BBIO shares have increased by 64.9% and is now trading at $39.3750.

PARK HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:PK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. Its revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Park Hotels & Resorts has generated $2.88 earnings per share over the last year. Park Hotels & Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PARK HOTELS & RESORTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts’ stock was trading at $11.98 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PK stock has decreased by 14.0% and is now trading at $10.30.

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:TBPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.18. Theravance Biopharma has generated ($4.25) earnings per share over the last year. Theravance Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma’s stock was trading at $24.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TBPH stock has decreased by 32.3% and is now trading at $16.79.

SOLAR CAPITAL (NASDAQ:SLRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Solar Capital has generated $1.71 earnings per share over the last year. Solar Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOLAR CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital’s stock was trading at $16.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SLRC stock has decreased by 0.7% and is now trading at $16.75.