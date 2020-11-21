CERENCE (NASDAQ:CRNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRNC)

Cerence last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Cerence has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CERENCE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:CRNC)

Cerence’s stock was trading at $55.99 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CRNC stock has increased by 50.2% and is now trading at $84.07.

NANOVIRICIDES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NNVC)

HOW HAS NANOVIRICIDES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:NNVC)

NanoViricides’ stock was trading at $3.50 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, NNVC stock has increased by 7.1% and is now trading at $3.75.

EAGLE POINT INCOME (NYSE:EIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income last issued its earnings data on August 17th, 2020. The reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter. Eagle Point Income has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS EAGLE POINT INCOME’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income’s stock was trading at $13.33 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, EIC shares have increased by 0.5% and is now trading at $13.40.

MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:MATW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International last posted its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International has generated $3.31 earnings per share over the last year. Matthews International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International’s stock was trading at $22.39 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, MATW stock has increased by 23.4% and is now trading at $27.62.