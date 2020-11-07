DSP GROUP (NASDAQ:DSPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group has generated $0.29 earnings per share over the last year. DSP Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DSP GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group’s stock was trading at $12.44 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DSPG stock has increased by 20.2% and is now trading at $14.95.

SEANERGY MARITIME (NASDAQ:SHIP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The firm earned $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Seanergy Maritime has generated ($12.16) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS SEANERGY MARITIME’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime’s stock was trading at $0.2450 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SHIP shares have increased by 72.5% and is now trading at $0.4226.

TUTOR PERINI (NYSE:TPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Tutor Perini has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year. Tutor Perini has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TUTOR PERINI’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini’s stock was trading at $12.17 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TPC shares have increased by 13.6% and is now trading at $13.82.

PARKER-HANNIFIN (NYSE:PH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has generated $10.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7.

HOW HAS PARKER-HANNIFIN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin’s stock was trading at $147.66 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PH shares have increased by 61.2% and is now trading at $237.98.