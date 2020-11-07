HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Horizon Therapeutics Public has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.3. Horizon Therapeutics Public has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public’s stock was trading at $30.51 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HZNP stock has increased by 158.3% and is now trading at $78.82.

B2GOLD (NYSE:BTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter. B2Gold has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. B2Gold will be holding an earnings conference call on Saturday, November 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF B2GOLD? (NYSE:BTG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for B2Gold in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

THE WENDY’S (NASDAQ:WEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm earned $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. Its revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Wendy’s has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.2. The Wendy’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE WENDY’S’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s’ stock was trading at $18.02 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WEN stock has increased by 23.1% and is now trading at $22.18.

THE MANITOWOC (NYSE:MTW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc last announced its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The business earned $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.59 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The Manitowoc has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.4. The Manitowoc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE MANITOWOC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc’s stock was trading at $10.48 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MTW stock has decreased by 13.4% and is now trading at $9.08.