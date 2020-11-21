IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX last released its earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4.

HOW HAS IBEX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX’s stock was trading at $15.17 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, IBEX shares have increased by 23.8% and is now trading at $18.78.

MUSCLE MAKER (NASDAQ:GRIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker last announced its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $1.15 million during the quarter. Muscle Maker has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Muscle Maker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MUSCLE MAKER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker’s stock was trading at $1.82 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, GRIL stock has increased by 13.7% and is now trading at $2.07.

COPA (NYSE:CPA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPA)

Copa last released its earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by $0.07. Copa has generated $7.92 earnings per share over the last year. Copa has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COPA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:CPA)

Copa’s stock was trading at $47.82 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CPA stock has increased by 66.4% and is now trading at $79.57.

NUCANA (NASDAQ:NCNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($24.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.80) by $5.21. NuCana has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year. NuCana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NUCANA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana’s stock was trading at $4.59 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, NCNA stock has increased by 2.0% and is now trading at $4.68.