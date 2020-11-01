MONRO (NASDAQ:MNRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.2. Monro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MONRO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro’s stock was trading at $49.58 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MNRO stock has decreased by 15.2% and is now trading at $42.06.

APPLE (NASDAQ:AAPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company earned $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Apple has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.4. Apple has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APPLE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple’s stock was trading at $68.8575 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AAPL shares have increased by 58.1% and is now trading at $108.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WEX)

WEX last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. Its revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has generated $8.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.2. WEX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WEX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:WEX)

WEX’s stock was trading at $135.82 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WEX stock has decreased by 6.8% and is now trading at $126.55.

FORWARD AIR (NASDAQ:FWRD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air last issued its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Forward Air has generated $3.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9. Forward Air has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FORWARD AIR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air’s stock was trading at $50.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FWRD shares have increased by 24.9% and is now trading at $62.97.

