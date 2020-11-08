MANITEX INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:MNTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Manitex International has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MANITEX INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International’s stock was trading at $5.38 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MNTX stock has decreased by 18.6% and is now trading at $4.38.

NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION (NYSE:NNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.72. The company earned $108.77 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition’s stock was trading at $3.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NNA stock has increased by 0.0% and is now trading at $3.85.

TRANSENTERIX (NYSE:TRXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRXC)

TransEnterix last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. TransEnterix has generated ($4.22) earnings per share over the last year.

WHO ARE SOME OF TRANSENTERIX’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:TRXC)

Some companies that are related to TransEnterix include Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA), Pro-Dex (PDEX), Neuronetics (STIM), ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT), DarioHealth (DRIO), Beyond Air (XAIR), PAVmed (PAVM), Restoration Robotics (HAIR), Venus Concept (VERO), Nemaura Medical (NMRD), SANUWAVE Health (SNWV), LENSAR (LNSR), Spectral Medical (EDTXF), Brainsway (BWAY) and AIT Therapeutics (AITB).

CVS HEALTH (NYSE:CVS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health last issued its earnings data on November 6th, 2020. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has generated $7.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3.

HOW HAS CVS HEALTH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health’s stock was trading at $61.31 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CVS shares have increased by 5.9% and is now trading at $64.95.