NBT BANCORP (NASDAQ:NBTB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. NBT Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NBT BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp’s stock was trading at $29.73 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NBTB shares have decreased by 7.9% and is now trading at $27.38.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:AKAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies has generated $3.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.8. Akamai Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies’ stock was trading at $87.02 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AKAM shares have increased by 9.3% and is now trading at $95.12.

TURNING POINT BRANDS (NYSE:TPB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Turning Point Brands has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.1. Turning Point Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TURNING POINT BRANDS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands’ stock was trading at $20.29 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TPB stock has increased by 84.7% and is now trading at $37.47.

YANDEX (NASDAQ:YNDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company earned $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. Yandex has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.3. Yandex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS YANDEX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex’s stock was trading at $35.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, YNDX shares have increased by 60.5% and is now trading at $57.57.